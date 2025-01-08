Visa and Qashio team on B2B travel payments

Visa has teamed up with UAE-based spend management specialist Qashio on a business-to-business travel payments offering.

0

The Visa Commercial Choice Travel programme will offer global issuance capabilities to the travel industry in the UAE, Mena, Europe and the UK. Over AED 100 million ($27 million) is being allocated to the programme in the coming years.



Travel companies will be able to obtain Qashio cards and transact in different currencies including AED, SAR, USD, EUR and GBP issued from UAE, enabling payments and settlements in multiple currencies.



Clients can digitise and automate their payments, optimising their reconciliation and enhancing liquidity, while the system is integrated with global travel management companies and their booking tools.



Visa Commercial Choice Travel will also provide real-time data insights and analytics to make cashflow tracking and budgeting more precise.



Armin Moradi, CEO, Qashio, says: “We recognise that the Travel & Tourism industry is key in the region however the travel companies are underserved with strong technical payment solutions that work in their favour, we are creating a one-stop platform that simplifies the corporate travel experience for our clients, allowing them to focus on what truly matters - growing their businesses."