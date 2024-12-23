USDC comes to the big screen

US movie chain Regal is to accept USDC stablecoins through Coinbase wallet as payments for tickets at all of its big screen locations.

The onchain payments facility comes from Flexa, a company which builds commerce tools to make it easy for companies of all sizes, from small businesses to mainstream retailers, to accept crypto.



To promote the offering, Regal will offer US moviegoers a 10% discount on tickets and concessions when they pay onchain in person with USDC on Base - the low-cost Ethereum L2 - through Coinbase Wallet.



“We’re thrilled to bring onchain payments to a classic American pastime,” says Ashlyn Turner, marketing & sales manager at Regal. “For those already familiar with crypto, this is a chance to use digital dollars for a discounted night out. And for newcomers, the discount at Regal offers a glimpse into the benefits of onchain payments.”



The pomotional period will run for two weeks from December 23, 2024 through to January 6, 2025



A maximum discount of $50 per payment will be provided for up to 50 eligible transactions per Flexa account, excluding purchases for gift cards.

