Chargeback platform Justt raises $30 million

Chargeback management firm Justt has secured a $30 million Series C round to fund global expansion.

0

The funding was led by Zeev Ventures with participation from existing investors Oak HC/FT and F2 Venture Capital.



With total funding now at $100 million, the latest capital injection will drive the firm's advance into high-growth regions such as LatAm and Apac, with the aim of achieving profitability by 2027.



In 2024, Justt expanded its global footprint by opening offices in New York and London, complementing its established R&D hub in Tel Aviv.



Revenue tripled in 2023 and grew more than 2X in 2024. Building on this momentum, Justt is projected to double its revenue year-over-year in both 2025 and 2026.



“Justt’s ability to scale with our clients without compromising quality, and drive continuously improving results through advanced machine learning is what sets us apart in the industry,” saiys Ofir Tahor, CEO and co-founder of Justt. “This funding will drive our global expansion, fuel technological advancements, and further our mission to help merchants resolve payment disputes more efficiently and recover more revenue.”