Former UBS investment analyst unveils voice cloned AI education tool

Geoff Robinson, a former UBS investment analyst, has launched an educational app that uses his digitally cloned voice and AI-generated expertise to help self-directed investors lean on his experience.

The new teaching tool has been incorporated within Robinson's site, theinvestmentanalyst.com.

The update allows subscribers to interact with an AI system that not only embodies Robinson's deep investment knowledge but also delivers it through his familiar voice and teaching style.

"Our mission has always been to democratize access to institutional-grade investment knowledge," says Robinson. "By combining advanced AI technology with my decades of market experience and teaching methodology, we've created an educational tool that can provide personalized, expert-level investment instruction at scale. This is about making the highest quality investment education accessible to serious investors worldwide."

Robinson bills the development as a "quantum leap" in investment education technology.

"The AI instructor's ability to explain complex investment concepts using my actual voice, while drawing from my knowledge base and teaching methods, creates an incredibly engaging and effective learning experience," he says.

