Thoughtworks partners with AWS to accelerate generative AI adoption

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy, has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises implement generative AI (GenAI) solutions and tackle industry challenges in Asia Pacific.

0

This partnership aims to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue growth across industries like automotive, healthcare, energy, financial services, and media.



Through the SCA, Thoughtworks and AWS will advance GenAI adoption through:

Access to Thoughtworks Haiven: The AI-enabled knowledge amplifier integrates with Amazon Bedrock to help accelerate GenAI adoption across the software delivery lifecycle and simplify complex projects.

The AI-enabled knowledge amplifier integrates with Amazon Bedrock to help accelerate GenAI adoption across the software delivery lifecycle and simplify complex projects. Skilled AI Expertise : Thoughtworks has trained over 70 employees on AWS GenAI tools such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q, with plans to train 200 more in the coming year.

: Thoughtworks has trained over 70 employees on AWS GenAI tools such as Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q, with plans to train 200 more in the coming year. Expansion in Asia Pacific: Thoughtworks aims to strengthen its presence in countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to better serve regional clients.

Thoughtworks aims to strengthen its presence in countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to better serve regional clients. Availability in AWS Marketplace: Thoughtworks’ AI solutions will be accessible in the AWS Marketplace.

“Our strategic collaboration with AWS will help deliver transformative industry-led solutions that empower organisations to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation and competitive advantage. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to help clients unlock the full potential of AI and shape the future of their industries,” said Andy Nolan, Thoughtworks’ head of emerging technologies in Asia Pacific.



Corrie Briscoe, AWS’s director of partner sales for Asia Pacific Japan, emphasised the significance of the partnership, stating: “Our AWS Partners play a critical role in accelerating industry innovation and addressing customer needs. We are thrilled to be deepening our collaboration with Thoughtworks through this new Strategic Collaboration Agreement to accelerate GenAI innovation in Asia Pacific and across the world. By leveraging AWS’s latest cloud-enabled technologies, including GenAI, AWS is able to help joint customers across diverse industries, including PEXA Group, design, build, and critically, deliver GenAI solutions with ease and at scale.”



PEXA Group, a digital property exchange platform, is a previous success story of Thoughtworks and AWS collaboration. With Thoughtworks’ expertise, PEXA developed a GenAI Assistant on Amazon Bedrock, significantly cutting property query response times from one minute to five seconds, boosting employee productivity.



PEXA’s CTO, Eglantine Etiemble, praised the collaboration, stating: “PEXA’s bold GenAI ambition was made possible by bringing together the best of what the tech industry has to offer, with Thoughtworks’ deep industry expertise and AWS’s cutting-edge technology. It’s exciting to see Thoughtworks and AWS partner once again to drive innovation and explore the endless possibilities that meaningful use of AI can bring to businesses like PEXA”.