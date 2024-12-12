/artificial intelligence

AML firm Themis raises £7.25m

Financial crime prevention platform Themis has raised £7.25 million in scale-up funding.

With offices in London and the Middle East, Themis has developed know your customer and anti-money laundering technology to help clients manage their financial crime exposure.

The company says it has recently won contracts with regulators, sovereign wealth funds and investment managers, and has secured a UK Innovation grant to advance its AI capabilities and launched an AML registered firm in Saudi Arabia.

Matthew Hurn, chairman, Themis, says: “We’ve worked hard to identify the right strategic partners to scale Themis and showcase its superior AI technology. This funding positions us perfectly to accelerate innovation.”

