Crypto payments company Brighty raises $10 million

Brighty, a Swiss digital finance platform for crypto-card payments, has secured $10 million in funding from Futurecraft Ventures to expand its presence in Europe and the UK.

Built by ex-Revolut engineer Nick Denisenko and former Credit Suisse banker Roger Buerli, Brighty is a personal finance app that combines traditional digital banking experience with stablecoins and decentralized finance. It provides European Iban accounts and issues physical and digital Visa cards alongside custodial addresses in Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, and Arbitrum.



Typically aimed at digital nomads, customers can exchange crypto for Euro, USD, GBP, and other currencies, send their money to friends and family, or spend it on purchases online and offline. Brighty also uses decentralized finance to provide daily rewards of up to 5% APY on all stablecoin card balances.



The firm has also introduced a new platform for business payments within the European Union, Businesses can open wallets in stablecoins, while crypto communities can list custom tokens, stake coins in branded accounts, and receive cashback. Brighty also provides an investment management service for diverse portfolios based on sectors, including Momentum, Industrial, Nasdaq, S&P 500, Energy, Real Estate, and Dividends.



Brighty CEO Beurli, says: "Europe and the UK demonstrate an increase in crypto usage for everyday spending. As the popularity of cryptocurrency payments grows—whether for business transactions, funding rounds, or salaries — so does the need for efficient solutions. We firmly believe in crypto's ability to effectively cross borders, making it an ideal platform for earning and saving for digital nomads. We want to make crypto payments in the real world simple.”



Elsewhere in Switzerland's booming crypto startup economy, Relai, a bitcoin (BTC) buy, sell and self-custody application, has raised $12 million Series A funding. The firm, which claims 400,000 downloads for its self-custody app, plans to expand further into Europe and become licensed under the new Markets in Crypto Assets regime.