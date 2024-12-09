/markets

RBC opens up trading around the world to online investors

Royal Bank of Canada's online brokerage is rolling out international trading in multiple foreign currencies to its investors.

RBC Direct Investing clients can now trade online through London, Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Euronext Paris exchanges, and hold and trade in eight global currencies - including the British pound, Hong Kong dollar and Euro.

This is in addition to being able to trade online in American markets and hold and trade in US dollars. Clients can also trade by phone in multiple international markets.

"All our self-directed investors already have the strength of three powerful trading platforms, plus extensive research and commentary at their fingertips - now we are bringing them online access to trade around the world," says Dimitri Busevs, CEO, RBC Direct Investing.

