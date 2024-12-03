TP Icap to migrate 80% of technology infrastructure to Amazon Web Services

TP Icap has signed a major agreement with Amazon Web Services to streamline and scale the brokerage's technology infrastructure.

2

The collaboration with AWS will involve 45 AWS Professional Services engineers working alongside TP Icap’s technology teams to co-develop the firm's flagship client-lifecycle Fusion platform. Utilising data analytics and generative AI to enhance developers’ productivity, the agreement aims to more than halve new product development times, enhance scalability, and nearly double TP Icap’s IT workload on AWS Cloud to more than 80%.



Additionally, TP Icap and AWS have agreed to explore opportunities to co-develop innovative, sustainability-focused trading solutions, and support Amazon’s suppliers in creating decarbonisation plans.



AWS will also help TP Icap establish an AI and Innovation Lab to accelerate and scale AI-driven solutions. This lab will build on TP Icap’s successful projects to date, like automating regulatory governance reviews with Amazon Bedrock and creating a Chatbot to automate client engagement analysis and generate actionable insights.



Tanuja Randery, VP & managing director AWS Emea, says: “TP Icap’s 'All in on Cloud' strategy aims to migrate over 80% of its technology infrastructure to AWS by the end of 2026. This will reduce TP Icap’s reliance on physical data centres and legacy systems, delivering millions in annual savings and cutting carbon emissions. And with the establishment of its AI and Innovation Lab, TP Icap is also investing in training, equipping its workforce with capabilities and skills in developing advanced AI-driven solutions.”



Nicolas Breteau, group CEO, TP ICAP, adds: “We will be able to develop new functionality, faster, to enhance our electronic platform, Fusion. And by equipping our teams with AI expertise and tools, we will further strengthen our ability to develop new solutions, execute at scale, and better serve our clients.”