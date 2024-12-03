La Banque Postale launches 'impact' bank card

La Banque Postale, in collaboration with WWF France, is the first traditional bank in France to launch an impact bank card where all deposits associated with the card will be used to finance the energy renovation of housing.

3

Reserved for the first 100,000 customers in 2024/2025, La Banque Postale's impact card - made from recycled PVC - is available on the Visa Classic and Visa Premier ranges at current rates. An additional €5 annual fee for the card will be donated in full to WWF France.



Impact cardholders will also have access to regular advice on sustainability, as well as free services such as Carbo, the individual carbon footprint simulator that works by analysing bank spending, and a cashback programme offering a selection of offers linked to responsible consumption.



In 2023, La Banque Postale launched the first impact home loan offering for individuals, aimed at removing the obstacles to carrying out energy renovation work when buying a home. Deposits from accounts associated with an impact card are directed towards some of these loans to speed up their development.



Vincent Menvielle, marketing director at La Banque Postale, comments: "The launch of this impact card, developed jointly with our partner WWF France, is a new milestone in La Banque Postale's strategy for of a just transition. It enables our customers to act in favour of the energy transition, by allocating their deposits to the financing of our impact real estate loans, and to support an NGO deploying biodiversity projects."