Finextra and the Euro Banking Association invite startups to join the Fintech Zone

EBAday 2025, the annual summit hosted by the Euro Banking Association (EBA) and Finextra, has opened applications from fintech startups to join the Fintech Zone pitch contest.

1

Taking place in Paris and entred around a high-level conference and exhbition floor with up to 60 stands showcasing innovative new products, EBAday attracts over 1000 payment professionals from across the European banking sector.



Successful applicants to the Fintech Zone will have a chance to pitch their products to senior decision-makers and industry leaders within the European banking community.



Entry requirements are:

• Start-up or scale-up status

• A working product (at least at the Proof of Concept stage)

• Ability to attend both days of the event

• Willingness to cover your own travel to/from Paris, hotel accommodations, and other expenses



The final pitches take place on the exhibition floor, where successful statups will be given their own stand and the opportunity to network with the European banking community over the two days of the event.