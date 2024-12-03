Finextra and the Euro Banking Association invite startups to join the EBAday Fintech Zone

EBAday 2025, the annual summit for the leading payments and transaction banking executives hosted by the Euro Banking Association (EBA) and Finextra, has opened applications for its Fintech Zone.

Taking place on 27-28 May 2025, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, EBAday will discuss the latest trends in next-generation banking, fintech collaboration, and innovations in cross-border payments year on year.

This EBAday - in its 20th year - will be the perfect platform to engage the financial industry's brightest minds.

With 1400+ senior industry participants expected to attend, 90+ sponsors and exhibitors securing a spot on the exhibition floor, 110+ speakers and panellists taking to the stage, and 45+ countries represented, organisations are invited to pitch products to the most senior decision makers and industry leaders of the European banking community.

To apply for the Fintech Zone, all companies will need is:

Start-up or scale-up status,

A working product (at least at Proof of Concept stage), and be

Be able to attend both days of the event.

Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to pitch their products to industry leaders on the conference floor, get their own stand, and network with the banking community over the two days of the event.

Earlier this year, Finextra announced Lune, a climate-positive company providing API and software tools, had won the FinTech Zone award at EBAday 2024. This year, the award was presented to a company that has shown true innovation and an ability to deliver a capable solution to a current issue in finance and banking. A few months on from this year's event, Lune is still making strides towards a better, more streamlined climate process for its clients.

For more information on the Fintech Zone Award and if you believe your company and its innovative ideas or products deserve to be the 2025 recipient, complete the application here: Fintech Zone Application.