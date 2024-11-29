/regulation & compliance

Editorial

Digital ID wallets bolstered as EU commission adopts technical standards

The European Commission has adopted rules for the core functionalities and certification of the European Digital Identity Wallets as 2026 deadline nears.

The approved regulations under the European Digital Identity Framework set out uniform standards, specifications, and procedures for the technical functionalities of the wallets. This includes data formats required for cross-border use of digital documents and measures.

Regulations also established specifications and procedures to build a framework for the certification of the wallets.

Data will be stored locally in the wallets, with users have control over what information they share, with no tracking or profiling in the design of wallets. There will also be a built in privacy dashboard to view where information from that wallet has been shared.

