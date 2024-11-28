/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda

Hackers have breached the Central Bank of Uganda's firewalls and stolen $17 million from Treasury accounts.

  0 Be the first to comment

Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a shady group of hackers group known as “Waste” based in Southeast Asia.

According to local newspaper reports, the money was spirited away in September into two accounts in Japan and the UK in what appears to have been a partial inside job involving a number of bank employees.

The bank has recovered just over half of the funds stolen in the breach and is awaiting a police report on the incident.

Sponsored [Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and Beyond
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of Uganda

Channels

/retail banking /security /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses ServicesFinextra Promoted[New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses Services Industry

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept