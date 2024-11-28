Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda

Hackers have breached the Central Bank of Uganda's firewalls and stolen $17 million from Treasury accounts.

0

The attack was reportedly carried out by a shady group of hackers group known as “Waste” based in Southeast Asia.



According to local newspaper reports, the money was spirited away in September into two accounts in Japan and the UK in what appears to have been a partial inside job involving a number of bank employees.



The bank has recovered just over half of the funds stolen in the breach and is awaiting a police report on the incident.