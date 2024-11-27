No-code payment orchestrator Norbr raise €3 million

Norbr, an Amsterdam-based Payment Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider, has raised €3 million in funding, led by Alstin Capital as the lead investor, with participation from existing backer, Portfolion.

Norbr currently serves a growing roster of clients, including prominent luxury brands, health-focused companies like Welltech, and financial service providers such as Equals Money and OnRamp.



The firm's no-code platform is built to provide a fast and cost-efffective launchpad for both online and in-store merchant payment capabilities that integrates seamlessly with payment service providers and acquirers.



Norbr says its Mapper tool, enables merchants to connect with multiple PSPs and integrate new partners in days instead of months.



Nabil Naimy, CEO of Norbr says: “With our extensive experience in building payment platforms, we’ve seen firsthand the challenges of high investment, delays, and the ongoing demands of platform management. Norbr was created to solve these issues, providing a robust and innovative infrastructure that supports legacy upgrades and facilitates new market entries for our clients.”



He says the company will invest the fresh capital in product development, compliance tools and hiring.