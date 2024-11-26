/artificial intelligence

Italy's Banca Investis launches 'digital junior banker' with GenAI

Italy's Banca Investis has launched an app that provides banking customers with real-time investment advisory backed by generative AI.

With a focus on on high-net-worth individuals, Banca Investis worked with Bain to develop the platform known as NIWA, which serves as a 'digital junior banker'.

Among the app’s key features is an AI-powered chatbot that provides live, real-time answers to questions about investment portfolios.

“In just seven months, together with Bain, we were able to develop and roll out a market-first platform that maximizes the power of generative AI to benefit our customers,” says Luca Giacobbe, chief operation officer at Banca Investis. “The app analyzes more than 500 pieces of information and research daily, including customers’ financial assets, characteristics, and preferences. It has enabled us to increase engagement through cutting-edge banking practices in a personalized, efficient way.”

Other key features of the app include tailored financial insights and market news headlines.

