NextGen: AI – Join Finextra in London next week

Join us in London on 26 November to explore the current AI challenges, opportunities, and the future of AI in financial services.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finextra’s inaugural NextGen: AI event takes place in London next Tuesday. Join us to hear about the present and future use cases of AI in financial services from the experts that are pioneering it.
Joining us as speakers are:
- Dr Janet Bastiman, Napier AI
- James Benford, Bank of England
- Sandra Blaga, NatWest
- Jonathan Ede, CACI
- Raquel Gomes, RedCompass Labs
- Madush Gupta, City of London
- Lord Chris Holmes, House of Lords
- Prashant Jajodia, IBM
- Kshitija Joshi, Ph.D, Nomura International
- Aman Luther, AFME
- Dr Joe Lyske, Time Machine Capital
- Start McDowell, Societe Generale
- Roberto Napolitano, Innovate Finance
- Stathis Onasoglou, Google Cloud
- Dr Jochen Papenbrock, NVIDIA
- Daniel Szmukler, European Banking Association
- Jeff Tijssen, Bain & Company
- Ed Towers, Financial Conduct Authority
- David Tracy, Smart Data Foundry
- James Wong, Clifford Chance
The day will be filled with keynotes, panels, firesides and demos, where we will be discussing where we will go next with AI, how do financial services effectively deploy, what are the solutions to our current limitations, and what does all this mean for the customer.
Discover our agenda and register today to join us in reimagining AI in financial services.