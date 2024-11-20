Nationwide migrates onsite IT estate to HPE GreenLake Cloud

Nationwide Building Society has migrated its on-premises IT estate to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake Cloud.

With HPE GreenLake Management Services, Nationwide’s IT team will automate and orchestrate infrastructure management and deliver infrastructure as code. This, says HPE, enables them to focus on innovation and gain better control over application builds and security.



Faster release cycles will accelerate the time to market while the building society can also ensure that sufficient controls are in place to manage risk, protect their customers and meet the demands of regulators.



The move also enables efficient monitoring and management of consumption, with Nationwide only paying for the capacity that they are using, helping to support a wider target of cutting its IT cost base by at least 30%.



Paul Walsh, director, infrastructure and service delivery, Nationwide, says: “HPE GreenLake cloud is a core component of our hybrid cloud strategy. With them we’re building a cloud platform that will further improve our resilience and agility, enabling us to provide even better levels of service and deliver new capabilities to our developers faster than ever before.”