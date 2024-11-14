/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

FinCEN warns banks about deepfake threat

The US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has issued an alert to help banks to spot GenAI-generated deepfake scams.

  0 Be the first to comment

FinCEN warns banks about deepfake threat

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

FinCEN says it has seen an uptick in suspicious activity reporting by financial institutions describing the suspected use of deepfake media, particularly the use of fraudulent identity documents to circumvent ID verification and authentication methods.

The alert explains typologies associated with these schemes, provides red flag indicators to assist with identifying and reporting related suspicious activity, and reminds financial institutions of their reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act.

FinCEN director Andrea Gacki says: “Vigilance by financial institutions to the use of deepfakes, and reporting of related suspicious activity, will help safeguard the U.S. financial system and protect innocent Americans from the abuse of these tools.”

Crooks are not just using deepfakes to circumvent ID authentication; earlier this year researchers at Fenimore Harper warned that hundreds of AI-generated deepfake videos of Prince William and UK prime minister Keir Starmer were circulating on Facebook and Instagram to dupe viewers into scam cryptocurrency investments.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] SaaS savvy: Preparing for embedded and data driven bank payments
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

FinCEN

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /retail banking /security /identity

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking servicesFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking services

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept