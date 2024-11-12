Treasury management platform Agicap closes on €45 million Series C

French treasury management platform Agicap has closed on a €45 million Series C funding round led by AVP.

0

Founded in 2016, Agicap targets the SME and mid-market treasury space, providing C-suite and finance teams with real-time visibility into current, historical and projected cash flow data, alongside an end-to-end suite of treasury management tools.



Since its $100 million Series B funding in 2021, led by GreenOaks Capital, Agicap has increased its revenue by 7x and expanded into four new markets in Europe - DACH, Italy, UK & Ireland, Spain. The firm currently supports 8000 clients, integrating banking & ERP connectivity, cash management, liquidity planning, accounts receivable, accounts payable and spend management.



“In today’s economic conditions, the importance of cash management is paramount.” says Clément Mauguet, co-founder & chief expansion officer, Agicap. “Mid-market organisations,” continues Mauguet, “have reached a level of complexity that makes it challenging for them to properly manage and optimize their cash strategy, given the need to track countless incoming and outgoing cash flows across multiple entities with numerous bank accounts and currencies. Agicap automates this entire process, offering critical insights in just minutes.”