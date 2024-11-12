Strivr launches XR training bundle for retail banking

Extended reality (XR) platform Strivr has unveiled an off-the-shelf immersive learning bundle for retail banking and financial services.

Strivr helps firms train employees using XR (augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality).



Already working with Bank of America and TD, the firm is now shipping a retail banking bundle with a collection of modules that feature pre-built, immersive experiences.



The bundle includes five modules encompassing 16 live-action and computer-generated experiences covering client care, professional development, manager development, contact centre, and leadership development.



“Retail banking associates are increasingly challenged with navigating complex workplace interactions, staffing their teams with the right skill sets, and balancing escalating customer expectations,” says Derek Belch, CEO, Strivr.



“Our new off-the-shelf XR bundle is designed to help financial institutions better prepare their teams and accelerate the path to get there.”