Australia seeks industry participation in CBDC project

The Reserve Bank of Australia is calling on industry players to take part in the experimental research phase of a project exploring the development of a wholesale CBDC and tokenised bank deposits.

Earlier this year, the RBA published a report concluding that while there is no clear public interest case for issuing a retail CBDC, it would investigate further the role that a wholesale CBDC, alongside other forms of digital money and infrastructure upgrades, could play in enhancing the functioning of wholesale markets in Australia.



Now, the central bank, alongside the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre, has published a consultation paper seeking feedback on the research initiative, dubbed Project Acacia.



The paper seeks expressions of interest from industry in participating in an experimental research phase and in joining an Industry Advisory Group for the project.



Input is also sought on the technical and functional capabilities of new forms of settlement infrastructure and digital money, including wholesale CBDC and tokenised bank deposits, that could promote well-functioning tokenised asset markets and stability in the financial system.



Brad Jones, assistant governor (financial system), RBA, says: "Shaping the future of money in Australia is a strategic priority of the RBA and the Payments System Board.



"The RBA, alongside the DFCRC, are seeking to engage with industry partners on Project Acacia to examine how innovation in wholesale markets could be enabled by new forms of digital money and supporting infrastructure."