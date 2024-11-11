AmEx inks data sharing deal with MX

American Express has formed an API-powered data access agreement with MX Technologies, enabling customers to connect their accounts to third-party providers.

AmEx says the arrangement means customers will now be able to better manage their personal finances and business expenses via secure connections of their card accounts with third-party financial institutions and fintech apps through MX.



The integration allows customers to leverage AmEx’s secure authentication procedures while eliminating the need for credential sharing, improving data accuracy and reliability, and accelerating financial data access, says the firm.



“This agreement underscores American Express’ investment to providing more secure and seamless digital experiences for an increasingly digital customer base,” says Danielle Cloud, SVP, enterprise data governance and platforms, AmEx.