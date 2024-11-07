/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BNZ acquires open banking fintech BlinkPay

Bank of New Zealand has acquired Māori open banking fintech BlinkPay.

  0 Be the first to comment

BNZ acquires open banking fintech BlinkPay

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Founded in 2015, BlinkPay connects with all of the local banks to provide a suite of services for open banking payments.

BNZ says it will apply its resources expertise to help the fintech grow and scale its innovation and product development.

With BNZ as BlinkPay’s new owner, co-founder Adrian Smith becomes the fintech’s CEO.

“As a Māori-led business, we bring a unique perspective to financial innovation. BNZ understands and values this - and they’re backing our vision while enabling us to retain our startup DNA,” Smith says.

“Our kaupapa has always been about making financial services work better for all New Zealanders. BNZ’s support gives us the resources to accelerate our mission and help grow the open banking ecosystem across Aotearoa.”

BNZ currently counts 250,000 customer as users of its open banking platform.

CEO Dan Huggins, says: “This represents the next phase in our journey. With BNZ supporting BlinkPay’s innovation and agility, we can accelerate the development of new products and services that will benefit all New Zealanders."

Sponsored New Report – The Future of Embedded Finance in Africa 2025
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of New Zealand BlinkPay

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

mergers and acquisitions open banking

Comments: (0)

Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global outagesFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global outages

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept