News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Visa to connect with QR code schemes across Asia Pacific

Visa is collaborating with a host of QR payments providers to enable cross-border payments across Asia Pacific.

Lakala in Mainland China, Touch 'n Go Digital in Malaysia, FOMO Pay in Singapore, LINE Pay in Taiwan, VNPay and Zalopay in Vietnam will become Visa’s QR connectors, enabling their QR merchant networks to accept Visa payments.

Under the programme, Visa will enable consumers to use their everyday payment apps to scan and pay at QR merchants whether at home or abroad.

“These partnerships represent a significant leap forward for the payments ecosystem in Asia Pacific,” says T.R. Ramachandran, SVP, head of products and solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa. “Consumers accustomed to QR payments at home can now enjoy the same seamless and secure payment experience abroad."

A pilot program will begin in Singapore, with more to be rolled out across the region in the coming year.

The card scheme is working with payments technology company Juspay to provide the technical capabilities for QR payments firms.

