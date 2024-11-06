Kaizen secures $42 million growth equity investment for expansion across North America

London-based RegTech Kaizen has secured a $42 million minority investment from Boston-based Guidepost Growth Equity, setting the stage for an expansion in North America.

Formed in 2013, Kaizen provides technology for trade and transaction reporting assurance, research and surveillance, shareholding disclosure and a Single Rulebook digital platform. Last year the firm further expanded its coverage with strategic investments in London Reporting House and Cumulus9.



Dario Crispini, founder and CEO, Kaizen says the investment and partnership with Guidepost "will enable us to build and enhance our existing technology, deliver new compliance solutions, and drive our expansion into North America".



As part of the investment, Gene Nogi, general partner at Guidepost will join the Kaizen board alongside two new independent directors to be named.