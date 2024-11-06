/cloud

BCA Syariah partners Thought Machine to modernise Islamic finance

Indonesia-based Islamic banking services provider BCA Syariah has rolled out Thought Machine’s cloud-native Vault Core platform.

Bank Central Asia subsidiary BCA Syariah has already launched multiple products on Vault Core, including Wadiah savings, a top-up e-wallet, and an online Hajj Fee Deposit service. The bank plans to introduce term deposit products and gold financing soon.

Thought Machine says its Universal Product Engine — with its out-of-the-box Sharia-compliant products — allows BCA Syariah to quickly develop and customise a comprehensive suite of integrated products on a unified platform.

Lukman Hadiwidjaja, director, BCA Syariah, says: "Our successful go-live marks an important milestone in our mission to contribute significantly to the development of Sharia banking in Indonesia."

