Tehanu completes world’s first ‘interspecies money’ transfer

Africa-based startup Tehanu has completed its first ‘interspecies money’ transfer, which enables the transfer of funds through digital wallets associated with the conservation of Rwandan mountain gorillas.

The first transaction of its kind, the platform generates conservation-based income for its agents who use Tehanu’s AI model to assess the needs of the gorillas, and receive the mobile payments when these actions are completed.

In an interview with Finextra, leaders at Tehanu explained in detail how they are developing new ways to support species and generate more data on biodiversity and nature conservation.

The startup is working alongside the Rwanda Ministry of Finance to support these gorillas, who are valued at $1.55 billion due to their ecological importance.

