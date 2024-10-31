/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Airwallex in talks on funding at $6bn valuation - report

Singapore-based payments firm Airwallex is in talks to raise $200 million at a $6 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg.

  1 Be the first to comment

Airwallex in talks on funding at $6bn valuation - report

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex provides bill payments for companies that operate globally, expense management and multi-currency debit cards for its 100,000 business clients.

The firm has been expanding fast into Hong Kong, Japan, North America and Europe, employing more than 1600 people.

It has also been investing heavily in AI and recently secured an online business licence in China, paving the way for entry into a new, massive market.

According to Bloomberg, Airwallex - which counts Tencent as an investor - has been talking to backers about a new raise in a continued push for growth ahead of a potential 2026 IPO.

Sponsored [Impact Study] Adding GenAI To Your Fraud Prevention Strategy
 

Share

1
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Airwallex

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /payments

Keywords

cards electronic bill presentment and payment

Comments: (0)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2025 – Digital, instant, profitable?Finextra Promoted[New Report] The Future of Payments 2025 – Digital, instant, profitable?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept