Airwallex in talks on funding at $6bn valuation - report

Singapore-based payments firm Airwallex is in talks to raise $200 million at a $6 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex provides bill payments for companies that operate globally, expense management and multi-currency debit cards for its 100,000 business clients.



The firm has been expanding fast into Hong Kong, Japan, North America and Europe, employing more than 1600 people.



It has also been investing heavily in AI and recently secured an online business licence in China, paving the way for entry into a new, massive market.



According to Bloomberg, Airwallex - which counts Tencent as an investor - has been talking to backers about a new raise in a continued push for growth ahead of a potential 2026 IPO.