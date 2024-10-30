FusionIQ launches wealth management product for digital wallet providers

FusionIQ has unveiled a wealth management platform designed specifically for digital wallet companies.

0

Last year, the total value of digital wallet transactions reached $9 trillion, while in the US, 65% of adults used one at least once a month.



Now, FusionIQ is bidding to integrate wealth management into the increasingly popular payment method. FIQ Wallet lets users invest their earnings directly from their payment wallets without the need to transfer funds to traditional bank accounts, reducing fees and simplifying the process.



By keeping money within the wallet and allowing it to grow through investments, FIQ Wallet increases the “stickiness” of digital wallets, leading to higher user engagement, says the vendor.



The company says its offering has streamlined onboarding; tools for goals-based investing; support for various investment styles, supporting both fractional and whole-share investing; and enterprise-grade security.



John Kimbro, CTO, FusionIQ, says: "This solution is easy to implement and can be fully integrated into wallet platforms in as little as six weeks. Wallet providers can offer their users a unified view of their digital finances, with sophisticated tools for goals-based investing, risk management, and more."