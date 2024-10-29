Standard Bank picks Volante for Africa-wide payments overhaul

African giant Standard Bank is moving its payments infrastructure to Volante's cloud Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS), accelerating ISO 20022 adoption on the continent.

The partnership, which is already live in South Africa, taps Volante's PaaS and Embedded Preprocessing, which works alongside current infrastructure, centralising multiple payment formats and standards into a consolidated system.



This, says Volante, streamlines the bank's domestic and cross border real-time, high-value, and bulk payments, reducing complexity, enhancing efficiency and improving the customer experience for Standard Bank's corporate and investment banking clients.



In addition, adopting Volante's platform accelerates Standard Bank's transition to ISO 20022 standards.



Beyond South Africa, the technology will be expanded across 18 additional African countries, integrating with the bank's existing legacy systems, managing over 50 clearing and settlement systems.



Bessy Mahopo, CIO for CIB transformation programmes, Standard Bank, says: "Their [Volante's] PaaS technology is a perfect complement to our needs, and their shared values and dedication permeate their entire organisation, not just at the leadership level. Together, we are transforming the payments landscape while empowering communities and fostering growth across Africa."