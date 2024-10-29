/payments

Tappy launches payments and fitness ring

Tappy Technologies has launched a combined fitness and contactless payments ring.

The ring can be tokenised with the users' debit, credit and prepaid cards. Tappy has worked with Thales to incorporate its secure element chips into the product.

Meanwhile, sensors, enable the ring to monitor health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen, activity levels, and sleep patterns.

Wayne Leung, CEO, Tappy, says: "This innovative product empowers users to enjoy a more active lifestyle without the need for cash or cards."

Separately, the vendor has worked with Thales to deliver its wearable technology to India's IndusInd Bank.  The Indus PayWear App will ofer customers a method to transform their cards into tokens through the application. Once tokenized, these cards can be provisioned into form factors such as Rings, Watch Clasps, and Stickers to enable contactless payments.

