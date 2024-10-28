/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

Klarna investor increases valuation

A Klarna investor has increased the valuation it assigns to the BNPL giant, giving it an implied price tag of $14.6 billion ahead of a widely anticipated 2025 IPO.

According to Blomberg, citing company filings, Chrysalis Investments increased the value of its stake from £100.3 million to £120.6 million.

The implied valuation of $14.6 billion is more than double the $6.7 billion price tag Klarna secured in a 2022 funding round amid a wider tech rout. However, it is still way down on the peak 2021 value of $46 billion.

The increase in assigned value was driven by the rising share prices of fellow BNPL providers such as Affirm and PayPal, says Chrysalis, which adds that it expects an IPO for Klarna in the first half of 2025.

