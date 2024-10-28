Editorial

Visa teams up with USAID for financial inclusion push

Visa is joining forces with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to improve access to digital government and payment systems across the world.

Under a five-year agreement, the two will work together on programmes to assist governments in creating and adopting platforms that connect their constituents with local government services.

The joint work aims to promote economic development and growth by combining capabilities and expertise in digital government systems, digital payments, and support for constituents and SMEs.

The partnership will initially focus on Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Caucasus.

Chris Newkirk, global head, news flows - commercial & money movement solutions, Visa, says: “Through shared interests and goals, Visa and USAID will empower communities with digital and financial literacy and support access to digital systems that will help drive financial inclusion for everyone, everywhere.”

