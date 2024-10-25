/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Western Union to buy Singapore mobile wallet Dash

Western Union has struck a deal to buy mobile wallet Dash from Singaporean telco Singtel. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  0 Be the first to comment

Western Union to buy Singapore mobile wallet Dash

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Launched in 2014, the Dash wallet lets users pay, remit, save, invest and insure from one app. Open to anyone in Singapore, regardless of their telco or bank provider, it has over 1.4 million users.

Sohini Rajola, head, Asia Pacific, Western Union, says: "Our business in Singapore is a unique blend of branded digital services and owned locations, serving citizens and residents across the country."

Singtel says the sale - subject to regulatory approval - is part of its strategy of focusing on its core business.

The company does still operate in financial services: in 2022 it teamed up with local superapp Grab to launch GXS, Singapore's first digital bank for consumers and businesses.

Sponsored [Webinar] Global Workforce Payments: Mastering a world of complexity
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Western Union SingTel

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

[New Report] The Future of Payments 2025 – Digital, instant, profitable?Finextra Promoted[New Report] The Future of Payments 2025 – Digital, instant, profitable?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept