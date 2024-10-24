Payments infrastructure firm Finix raises $75m

Full-stack payment processor Finix has raised $75 million in Series C funding round led by by Acrew Capital and joined by Citi Ventures.

Leap Global and Lightspeed Venture Partners co led the round, with participation from new investors Citi Ventures, Tribeca Venture Partners and existing backers Homebrew, Insight Partners, Inspired Capital, and Cap Table Coalition.



Built by former executives from Stripe, Klarna, PayPal, and Worldpay, Finix offers full-stake offering that enables businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store.



Over the last two years, the firm has become a processor and expanded beyond the US into Canada. It has also launched a no-code suite as it targets the 22 million businesses without developers, providing features including recurring billing, tokenisation, virtual terminals and real-time payouts.



The new funding will be used for product development and expansion into new geographic markets.



Richie Serna, CEO, Finix, says: "When we started Finix, we were big believers in the developer movement, and we still are!



"But over time we’ve seen a major shift in the market. Even businesses that have developers don’t want to spend their time or resources on payments — they want highly brandable, configurable payment solutions that require little to no technical expertise to implement."