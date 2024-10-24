Morgan Stanley rolls out AskResearchGPT to institutional securities staff

Morgan Stanley has rolled out a generative AI-powered assistant to support staff in surfacing and distilling insights from its extensive research library.

AskResearchGPT can be used to look for data, obtain insights and summarize information from more than 70,000 proprietary reports published annually by the bank.



Investment banking sales and trading staff now have one-click access to the GenAI assistant embedded within their day-to-day workflow, providing a more comprehensive, in-depth view of the most current research information.



The workflow integration gives staff a single-click option to transfer findings of their queries into an email draft ready to be modified and customized before sharing with clients. Findings include hyperlinks to citations of relevant research materials providing staff and clients with the ability to dive deeper into the original research.



“AskResearchGPT gives our client-facing teams a leg up, freeing capacity to more deeply engage with clients while providing better than ever service. It is an important step in delivering a firmwide Research platform that is not only omnipresent across our tools but will ultimately extend its capabilities with other information sources, skills and languages,” says Eden Kidner, head of technology strategy for Morgan Stanley Research. “We continue to experiment with the most recent generative AI improvements, identifying other opportunities to enhance our employee and client engagement.”



Morgan Stanley pioneered the use of generative AI on Wall Street via a partnership with Open AI, which was announced in spring of 2023. AskResearchGPT is the first use case in the institutional securities arena, joining a growing suite of generative AI powered tools including the AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant and AI @ Morgan Stanley Debrief, which were rolled out to the firm’s wealth management financial advisors and staff over the course of the past year.