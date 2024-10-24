Klarna launces UK BNPL gift card store

Klarna is teaming up with Blackhawk Network to launch the UK's first buy now, pay later gift card store

UK shoppers will be able to use Klarna's BNPL products to buy gift cards from within the Klarna app from the likes of Airbnb, Argos, Fortnite, adidas, IKEA, Playstation, Deliveroo, H&M, Wagamama, Currys and Uber.



The Gift Card Store also provides a simple mechanism to send cards to friends and family, including options to include a personalised note and scheduled delivery.



The UK gift card market is worth £7 billion and is predicted to rise to nearly £9 billion in 2025, with digital options accounting for over half of this.



The store went live in the US last year and is set to arrive in more European countries by the end of 2024.



Raji Behal, head, western and southern Europe, Klarna, says: “Gift cards are a staple of gift-giving in the UK and help drive business to retailers large and small. We can’t wait for UK shoppers to discover the convenience of Gift Card Store in the run up to Christmas.”