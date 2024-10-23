Green Dot launches embedded finance brand

Digital bank and fintech provider Green Dot has launched an embedded finance brand and platform of services.

2

Called Arc by Green Dot, the unit combines secure banking and money processing services on a single-source platform.



A recent Green Dot and Wakefield Research survey of 250 industry leaders found 82% plan to increase investments in embedded finance over the next three years, with nearly a quarter saying they will "significantly" up spending.



Arc will offers firm direct integration with Green Dot Bank, providing FDIC-insured banking products and tools, plus regulatory and compliance expertise.



In addition, companies will get cloud-based, modular and scalable technology to meet a range of business needs; and end-to-end banking services and programme management supported by enterprise-grade APIs, giving partners access to customer support, fraud protection and one of the largest retail deposit and ATM networks in the US.



Renata Caine, GM, BaaS, Green Dot, says: “Embedded finance is transforming banking as we know it, offering consumers greater value and convenience while enabling businesses to engage customers in more meaningful ways.



“With Arc, our partners and their customers can benefit from the stability and security of a registered bank, decades of experience in banking and embedded finance, and a flexible platform that can adapt as they grow.”