AI stock picker outperforms the S&P 500 by almost 50%

ProPicks, an AI-based stock picker provided to subscribers of Investing.com, has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% since its launch last year.

When using ProPicks during the past year, InvestingPro's retail trader base have leveraged the AI tool to outperform the S&P 500 by +46.24%, delivering as much as +84.62% gains, while the S&P 500 itself recorded +38.39% in the same time.



Available to Premium subscrbers for $15.99 per month, the AI models behind ProPicks are trained on more than 100 financial metrics. Powered by Google Vertex AI, these models sift through vast company datasets to pinpoint stocks poised to outperform the major indices.



"Stock picking is becoming increasingly more difficult, and retail investors shouldn't be at a disadvantage to institutional investors who are already leveraging AI for market success," says Andy Pai, VP of subscription products at Investing.com. "Having outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% over the past year, its value is clear — it's not just a game changer, it's a completely different game."