WWF and TNFD partner up to launch nature-related data platform

The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) has collaborated with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) to form a global Nature Data Public Facility (NDPF) that will facilitate financial institutions in capturing and collected nature-related data.

The sustainable finance sector is lacking tools to measure natural value and biodiversity loss. The NDPF will combine efforts of the TNFD’s programme to collect nature-related data with the WWF’s geospatial ESG consortium that was developed with Responsible Risk to gain insights on how natural value can benefit global biodiversity. The consortium also works with other organisations such as Ordnance Survey, Innovate UK Business Connect, and Group on Earth Observations, and University of Zurich, among others.

Catherine Armour, director of data initiatives at the TNFD, stated: “We are delighted to deepen our long-term collaboration with WWF, one of our founding organisations, to help meet the growing nature-related data needs of the market. Today’s announcement underscores the need for organisations right across the nature data value chain - from primary data collectors to end users - to come together to improve the quality, timeliness and decision usefulness of nature-related data.”

The platform launch is leading up to COP16, that will commence next week. The TNFD aims to release blueprints and a roadmap of the NDPF at the World Biodiversity Summit that will take place alongside COP16.

Donna Lyndsay, sustainability lead at Ordnance Survey commented: "Location data is the key to understanding the impact of an asset on the ecosystem and biodiversity. Ordnance Survey is bringing together our knowledge on how to accurately locate things on the planet and how to provide trust and objectivity into geospatial ESG. We are aiming to do this by providing a system for verified asset location with our partners. We see this as a key capability to drive the transparency needed to help link global identifier and datasets together to protect nature and people."

