Fintech angel fund Rerail hits $20 million funding target

Rerail, an angel fund for fintech startups, has closed on a $20 million warchest.

Rerail is the pet project of formmer Anthemis, Speedinvest and Cocoa alum Anthony Danon.



The new fund, which is backed by an array of founders and operators, will invest $200-500k at pre-seed/seed into entrepreneurs looking to utilize fintech as a strategic advantage, with a skew to Europe, but also with an eye on global opportunities.



"Everything is fintech," says Danon. "I believe that fintech is a horizontal, not a vertical; the support function of any market. From climate to healthcare and logistics, fintech supports every market. Fintech can also be a revenue model (e.g. vertical SaaS, marketplaces), a target customer, or just a business component. Rerail seeks to invest in founders that can utilize fintech not in fintech companies only."