/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Fintech angel fund Rerail hits $20 million funding target

Rerail, an angel fund for fintech startups, has closed on a $20 million warchest.

Be the first to comment

Fintech angel fund Rerail hits $20 million funding target

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Rerail is the pet project of formmer Anthemis, Speedinvest and Cocoa alum Anthony Danon.

The new fund, which is backed by an array of founders and operators, will invest $200-500k at pre-seed/seed into entrepreneurs looking to utilize fintech as a strategic advantage, with a skew to Europe, but also with an eye on global opportunities.

"Everything is fintech," says Danon. "I believe that fintech is a horizontal, not a vertical; the support function of any market. From climate to healthcare and logistics, fintech supports every market. Fintech can also be a revenue model (e.g. vertical SaaS, marketplaces), a target customer, or just a business component. Rerail seeks to invest in founders that can utilize fintech not in fintech companies only."

Sponsored [Webinar] Exploring the ethics of AI in banking

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Rerail

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking /start ups

Comments: (0)

[New Survey Report] The Global Fight Against Trade-Based Financial CrimeFinextra Promoted[New Survey Report] The Global Fight Against Trade-Based Financial Crime

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept