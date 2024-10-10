/payments

Revolut is to provide business merchants in the UK with the ability to accept American Express cards, unlocking access to higher spending, premium customers and supporting further growth of the card scheme's network in the UK.

Revolut to offer American Express as new payment method for business customers

Available initially as a new payment method for ecommerce, Amex cards will be accessible through Revolut Gateway, Payment Links, and Tap to Pay on iPhone payments. In-person payments will come onstream later this year.

With the addition of American Express, Revolut Business now offers seven payment methods for merchants at the checkout.

Alex Codina, general manager - merchant acquiring at Revolut Business, comments: "Businesses accessing a wide array of payment methods through Revolut Business can create seamless experiences for their customers, fostering loyalty and encouraging repeat business. It’s why we are so excited to offer access to cost-effective and secure American Express payments through our platform, helping our merchants expand and capture new audiences.”

Dan Edelman, general manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, adds: “Revolut Business will enable yet more businesses across the UK to benefit from welcoming loyal and high spending Amex Cardmembers, offering an improved payment experience to their customers.”

