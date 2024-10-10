/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Financial advisory firm Facet raises $35 million

US investment advisory firm Facet has raised $35 million in a funding round led by Multiplier Capital.

Be the first to comment

Financial advisory firm Facet raises $35 million

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Founded in 2016, Facet's tech-driven platform offers tailored financial advice to those often overlooked by traditional financial services firms. The company, which has raised a a total of $210 million since incpetion, pairs individuals with their own ceritfied financial planning professional to provide personalised investment advisory services for a flat membership fee.

To date, this approach has attracted over 14,000 households nationwide. The latest funding will be directed towards further tech development and expanded financial planning services.

Anders Jones, chief executive officer at Facet, comments “We’ve demonstrated that a subscription model in financial services can succeed when innovation is combined with a deep commitment to our members. This latest capital allows us to continue evolving our offerings, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of those who rely on us for consistent, high-quality financial advice.”

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] SEPA Inst Mandate: Impacts on Day 1, Day 90 – and beyond?

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Facet

Channels

/wealth management

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] The Automation Imperative in Asset ServicingFinextra Promoted[Webinar] The Automation Imperative in Asset Servicing

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept