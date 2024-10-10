Financial advisory firm Facet raises $35 million

US investment advisory firm Facet has raised $35 million in a funding round led by Multiplier Capital.

Founded in 2016, Facet's tech-driven platform offers tailored financial advice to those often overlooked by traditional financial services firms. The company, which has raised a a total of $210 million since incpetion, pairs individuals with their own ceritfied financial planning professional to provide personalised investment advisory services for a flat membership fee.



To date, this approach has attracted over 14,000 households nationwide. The latest funding will be directed towards further tech development and expanded financial planning services.



Anders Jones, chief executive officer at Facet, comments “We’ve demonstrated that a subscription model in financial services can succeed when innovation is combined with a deep commitment to our members. This latest capital allows us to continue evolving our offerings, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of those who rely on us for consistent, high-quality financial advice.”