Archax and Assetera partner to offer tokenised real-world assets

Digital securities distribution platform Assetera and digital securities exchange Archax have joined forces to offer investors access to tokenised real-world assets - including money-market funds from abrdn - in Europe.

The collaboration, covering the EU/EEA, enables access to digital assets, including funds and structured products, listed on Archax, facilitating both primary sales and secondary market trading on the Assetera platform.



Tokenised access to money-market funds from abrdn, the giant investment firm managing £506 billion in assets, will be the first products available on the Assetera platform, with funds from other asset managers planned to follow.



Abrdn invested in Archax in 2022, becoming the firm's largest external shareholder.



The partners say that they are creating new opportunities for investors and issuers alike, offering an expanded reach and increased liquidity for digital assets. Investors gain straightforward access to a diverse range of digital products, while benefiting from a regulated environment.



"This collaboration sets a new benchmark for digital asset distribution in the EU/EEA, integrating Archax’s regulated digital infrastructure with Assetera’s regulated DeFi market, further advancing the adoption of tokenised assets in Europe," says Nick Donovan, Archax.