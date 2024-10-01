Mastercard agrees to buy subscription management startup Minna

Mastercard has struck a deal to acquire Swedish subscription management specialist Minna Technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016, Minna enables customers to manage subscription services via their bank’s app. The platform can also notify customers when a free trial is about to end to prevent them from being charged, and facilitates utility switching to help customers find better deals.



Counting Mastercard rival Visa as an investor, the firm's payment-scheme agnostic services are integrated into the app and websites of a host of major banks, including Danske Bank, Lloyds, Swedbank and ING. It has also received



According to Juniper Research, there are 6.8 billion subscriptions globally - a number is expected to jump to 9.3 billion by 2028.



However, Mastercard notes that the subscription experience is not always ideal for consumers who want to modify, extend or cancel services. The payments giant says that Mina can help provide simplicity and clarity for users while ensuring firms can grow relationships.



"With this addition, we will advance the technology that deepens the relationship between business and consumer, optimizing our products, transparency and consumer choice,” says Johan Gerber, EVP, security solutions, Mastercard.



The deal is subject to regulatory approval.