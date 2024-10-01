/security

UK Post Office axes MoneyGram services in wake of cyber attack

The UK's Post Office is no longer offering MoneyGram services in the wake of a serious cyber security incident at the American money transfer giant.

A long-term contract between the two expired at midnight on 30 September. It was set to be renewed but the cyber issue which knocked out MoneyGram services for several days last month has changed the plan.

In a message to subpostmasters, reported by Computer Weekly, the Post Office says: “Post Office and MoneyGram have been in contract negotiations since June of this year and had expected to agree a new contract to roll on from 1 October 2024. The contracting process was in the final stages when, unfortunately, MoneyGram suffered the cyber attack.”

The Post Office says it did offer a shorter contract extension that would let the partners "prioritise the service renewal activity" and understand any longer-term impact for customers and subpostmasters.

However, MoneyGram rejected the offer.

Says the Post Office: “We are still committed to finding a way to try to continue our partnership and dialogue continues with MoneyGram. If there is any change, we will be immediately in touch.”

