Klarna takes on the high street through Adyen partnership

BNPL giant Klarna is stepping up its assault on bricks-and-mortar shopping, landing on Adyen in-store terminals across Europe, North America and Australia.

While BNPL is still largely confined to e-commerce, Klarna and other firms have been working to grab a share of $11 trillion global in-store payments market.



The new agreement will see retailers offered the chance to add Klarna instalment payments to 450,000 Adyen terminals round the world.



The terminals will offer Klarna’s Dynamic QR technology. To make a payment, the customer scans a QR code on the device and completes the transaction, choosing a BNPL option, on their mobile.



“We want consumers to be able to pay with Klarna at any checkout, anywhere,” says David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna. “Our strong partnership with Adyen gives a massive boost to our ambition to bring flexible payments to the high street in a new way.”