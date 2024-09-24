/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Fidelity and Abrdn join new investment platform trade body

Facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, Abrdn, Fidelity and SS&C have joined a new UK trade association for investment platforms.

The Platforms Association aims to provide a voice for a sector that has seen a technology-driven growth spurt and now has nearly £1 trillion worth of assets under administration.

At launch, Abrdn, Aegon, Fidelity, Quilter, Seccl, SS&C are represented on the new body's board and leadership council, while industry veteran Keith Phillips has been tapped as CEO.

Says Phillips: “The investment and fund industry has been transformed and democratised over the past decade with millions of customers now interacting directly with their financial futures through a platform.

"It’s another example of where the UK is a world leader in financial services. It’s also clear that as the industry, technology and customer demographics have evolved, sector-wide co-ordination should now be fully realised for the benefit of all.” 

SS&C's David Moffat, who will act as chair, adds: “Given a background of increased economic uncertainty and regulatory scrutiny, the UK platform industry now needs its own dedicated forum and representative voice.

"The Platforms Association will look to co-ordinate collective action and agree best practice to the benefit of platform operators, financial advisors and underlying investors.” 

