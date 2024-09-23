/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Lithuanian fintech kevin declared insolvent

Payments startup kevin has been declared insolvent by a Lithuanian court

Be the first to comment

Lithuanian fintech kevin declared insolvent

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to a spokesperson for the Vilnius District Court, the insolvency call was made after evaluating the company's financial data and finding that kevin was "unable to meet its financial obligations on time".

A bankruptcy case has been opened by the court and IS Group has been appointed as the insolvency administrator. 

Kevin has since announced that it plans to appeal the insolvency decision.

The court decision marks a dramatic fall for the paytech firm which was once hailed as the fastetst growing fintech in Central and Eastern Europe.

Kevin had also raised $65m from its various investors, including Accel and Eurazeo.

The first signs of financial difficulty were seen in February when a report from online news site Sifted stated that kevin had failed to pay staff for two months - claims which were refuted by the startup. 

And then in July, the Lithuanian central bank banned the company from taking on any new clients after growing impatient at the company's failure to file its annual reports on time. 

 

Sponsored [Webinar] Solving the KYC challenge with end-to-end processes

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

kevin.

Channels

/retail banking /payments /start ups

Keywords

legal reporting/compliance

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Bank of Lithuania puts halt on new customers for local paytech Kevin

/payments

Divido calls in the administrators

/startups

A2A startup kevin. closes $65m Series A

/startups

A2A startup kevin. secures $10 million seed investment

/payments

Lithuanian startup kevin. bids to cut out card networks at the checkout

[Webinar] Winning Payment Strategies for High-Opportunity IndustriesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Winning Payment Strategies for High-Opportunity Industries

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept